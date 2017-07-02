BENGALURU: With much confusion still prevailing over the implications of GST, many took to social media with humour since the midnight launch. Puns on the acronym, jokes and memes flooded the online world all day.

One popular tweet from the handle of Aarti read: #GST simplified: *18% on Chai wale Biscuit, *3% on Gold Biscuits & Diamonds *12% Luxury Tax on Sanitary Napkins.

There were many attempts to give a twist to the abbreviation. Good night, Sweet Dreams, Take Care began doing the rounds in the wee hours on many WhatsApp groups. Good Services to Terrorists; Gentle Smile Today, Gau Seva Tax and God Sachin Tendulkar also figured on the internet.

@Naveenarendran tweeted: People are even afraid to travel tomorrow from Meenambakkam to Nagapattinam. The road is called GST Road.

@Kollywood Market’s joke was shared extensively: Wife: how much do you love me? Husband:72%. Wife: Why not 100%?

Husband: 28% GST on luxurious items

With pictures of bills paid at restaurants, many wailed about the increase in cost. A small minority were trying to clarify the situation to twitterati. One such tweet read: VAT was 12.5-14.5% Service Tax was 6% Total was 18.5-20.5% Now GST is 18%. Quit whining on Twitter and get educated about taxes.

With the Chartered Accountants Day observed on Saturday, there was an interesting tweet connecting them with GST by Arun Khatri: The amount of money they will make now I’m sure GST stands for - (G)ee i wish i had (S)tudied harder and become a Chartered accountan(T).