A sales executive explains the new GST tax structure to the customers in an a four wheeler show room in Bengaluru I Jithendra M

BENGALURU: The rollout of the new indirect taxation system is not without its share of problems. Some automobile service centres in the city admitted to having teething troubles with the implementation of the GST.

Satish Tudigal, service manager at Advaith Hyundai Service Centre, said, “The software is being updated and there are some doubts which might cause inconvenience to customers. The problems should be ironed out by Monday.”

Ramesh M, service head of KHT Chevrolet, a car service centre, said, “The updation is in process. We are facing some problem, but we expect this to be solved by Monday.”

Some centres, though not facing any issues now, are anticipating some in the future. Digyamrit Jana, Marketing Manager of Pitstop, a car repair and service start-up, said, “We are still implementing GST at the back-end of our software.There are no problems as of now, but they might crop up in future.”

A few dealers like Silicon Honda haven’t yet implemented GST. A staffer said this was because their internet connection was down and they expected to switch to the GST system in 2-3 days.