BENGALURU: A total of 269 students were awarded their post-graduation certificates at the 17th convocation of the IIIT-B on Sunday. This year, the institute saw the highest number of students graduate. Prof Indranil Manna, director, IIT Kanpur was the chief guest. Of the graduates, 10 were given gold medals for their excellence in academics and contribution to the growth of the institute. Priyanka Arora, a student from Lucknow was given the institute medal for Contribution of IIIT-B Community life. She also stood second in her class for M.Sc Digital Society.

For Gardoi Mahendra Bhagwan, the journey was not so easy. This topper who was given the Sir M Visvesvaraya Scholarship award secured a CGPA of 3.91. “Both my parents are farmers. I did my schooling in Marathi medium. The shift in college to English was tough. I did my graduation and had to work for two years in between as I had to clear loans.

I had to adjust finances for family as well. These two years in the industry helped me set my goals right. Now I know the realistic side,” added Bhagwan. He hails from Jalna district from a village Walsawangi, Maharshatra. The institute also offers courses in collaboration with NIMHANS and SAMSUNG. Dr Vikas V, associate professor, neuro surgeon at NIMHANS was given his Ph.D on Sunday in the field of robotics.