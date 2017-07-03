BENGALURU: Unable to repay loans, four people of a family allegedly committed suicide in Om Shakthi Layout in Bommasandra on Sunday. The deceased are Jagadeesh (50), his wife Kasthuri (45) and children Vinod (15) and Prabhu (12). They were natives of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and were living in city since many years.

Jagadeesh was working in a private company and he had taken around `20 lakh in loans from friends and a bank to construct their house. Burdened by the loans, Jagadeesh had recently planned to sell the house.

On Sunday, the couple hanged their sons from the ceiling and later have hanged themselves. Neighbours, who came to know of this, informed the police control room around 8pm.

Police have informed the couple’s family members and have shifted the body for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered.