BENGALURU: Six judges of the High Court accompanied by their families had their first ride on a Metro train on Sunday after the Phase 1 was commissioned on June 18. The ride was undertaken from Vidhana Soudha to Kempegowda Metro station and from there to Yelachenahalli. “It is the first time I am travelling on this stretch and the ride was wonderful,” said a judge.

Top Metro officials accompanied them on the ride. BMRCL managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola made a presentation on Metro at the Kempegowda Metro station. With shortage of seating facility in Metro stations being a regular complaint from passengers, public made good use of the chairs provided to seat the dignitaries after they had left.