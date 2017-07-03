BENGALURU: Visually challenged Vidhya Y was the cynosure of all eyes at the 17th convocation of International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) held on Sunday. Amid loud cheers and claps, this achiever took the stage to receive the Institute Gold Medal.

Once told that she would not be able to do school math, Vidhya Y has struggled several odds in her life to be among the topper of her batch of Masters of Science in Digital Society. She scored a total of 3.82 out of 4 CGPA in her post graduation. She was among the nine others to be conferred the Msc in Digital Society degree.

When Vidhya Y reached high school, she was told that science would be too difficult for her. She was forced to study economics.“I pursued my primary education from a blind school. When I entered class 8, I wanted to change the school but many of them refused admission. Later, I studied at Attibele Public School. I was forced to study economics as I was told that I will not be able to do well in math and science,” she said.



Vidhya scored 95 per cent in her board exams, putting all apprehensions about her inability to perform to rest. Even as she was determined to study science, the hurdles in her way were aplenty.



“To study science, neither there were tactile diagrams nor equipment in the labs that were disabled-friendly. I had to take commerce. Everyday it was a 58km travel to Christ University. I took commerce with a combination of math for the love of the subject,” she added.



Unable to finish math paper on time, she said that the PU Board raised several questions.

“Why did you take math? Take humanities like the other blind students, they told me. We had to later approach the education minister and seek permission for more time,” said Vidhya.

After her PU, this student took BCA from Christ University. Later she joined the IIIT-B. To ensure that others do not suffer, Vidhya is starting an NGO to support the visually challenged students.