‘Image of higher educational institutions takes a beating’
Published: 03rd July 2017

BENGALURU: Year after year, thousands of qualified candidates are cheated of employment opportunities by applicants with fake marks card. The issue of fake marks cards, experts feel, has reached ‘epidemic’ proportions. Failing to curb the existence of such fake certificates will leave institutes of higher education in the state defamed, they add.
Police officials who have investigated such cases also point tout that often, the accused get away without any punishment due to lack of witnesses.