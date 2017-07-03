BENGALURU: Several people across the city have been duped of thousands of rupees by fraudsters, totalling over `6 lakh, in a matter of just 12 hours from Saturday evening. The fraud is suspected to have been commited by cloning debit/credit cards and withdrawing cash.



According to cyber crime police, eight cases have been registered. Most of the victims are software engineers residing in Hennur, HSR Layout, R T Nagar, Hulimavu, Kothanur and Bannerghatta. A huge number of people were seen in front of the cyber crime police station on Sunday to file complaints.

A victim, James Sundaram, told Express, “I was cheated of `40,000 and the money was withdrawn from an ATM in R T Nagar. Around 7pm on Saturday, I received the SMS on the money being withdrawn. I called up the bank to block my debit card.”



“I saw a huge number of complainants from my locality when I came to the cyber crime police station to register a case on Sunday,” he added. Software engineer Pushparani, who lives in HSR Layout, went to the cyber crime police station to lodge a complaint after she found that her debit card was used to withdraw `30,000. She realised this when she got messages on her mobile phone. “I received the messages around 12.47 am and I immediately blocked my card,” she said.



Police suspect it to be an insider’s job. The credit/debit cards of victims may have been skimmed to extract details. In all the cases, the accused have withdrawn money and not shopped online or used it to make payments, they said. Police said, “Skimmers extract details of a debit/credit card and then misuse it. Skimming can occur at the point of sale (especially restaurants, bars and petrol stations), at cash machines or with the information gathered from insiders. Any employee, in collusion with fraudsters, could use your card with an unauthorised device that records the data contained on the magnetic strip.



“The skimming device can also be fitted around the card entry slot of an ATM, so your data is copied without your knowledge. A tiny camera is placed above the PIN pad, so that your PIN is also recorded. Skimmed data is often collected from hundreds of cards and sold to criminal gangs who then clone the cards,” they said.