BENGALURU: From now on, you need not wander around police stations or the commissioner’s office to check whether your police verification process for your documents has completed. The Bengaluru city police has now introduced the FIFO (first-in first-out) system to hasten the verification process.

The police are now revamping the single window system at the commissioner’s office where the applicants can come and drop the forms and collect the police verification certificate after they receive a message. Previously, people were found making rounds to the commissioner’s office to check whether their documents have been verified.

City Police Commissioner Praveen Sood told Express, “We are now computerizing the whole process and the applicant will receive the message once the work is done. We have set a target of 12 days to get it done.”Poeple used to stand in long queques, keeping their token in hand, waiting for their turn.

Praveen Sood on Sunday tweeted: Expect major overhaul of police verifications other than passport. No queue, token facility, FIFO system. v r committed 2 PV within 21 days.

Praveen Sood said, “Passport verification is being carried out in city within a time frame of 21 days according to the guidelines. However, Bengaluru city is now on an average is completing police verification in 12 days in almost 90 cases. We want to reach 100 percent.”

Debeesantosh Prakash, who approached the police, was surprised to get his passport verified in just one day. He said, “On Friday, I submitted my application around 4.30 pm at the Passport Seva Kendra and on Saturday afternoon I got a message from Kadugodi police station to carry copy of address and ID proof for verification. On the same day, police came to my house and cross checked the details. This was very fast and things happened at a quick pace.”