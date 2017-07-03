BENGALURU: After having to go dry due to the SC ban on liquor near highways, iconic pub Pecos at Brigade Road has found a quirky way to respond.One of the oldest and most loved Bengaluru’s pubs, Pecos plans to sport a banner that reads “Pecos Highway Coffee Pub” from Monday onwards. The message is a sarcastic reference to MG Road being notified as a highway, as well as the pub’s new move to serve coffee and tea in beer mugs. General manager Srinivas Gowda, confirming the plan, said, “It’s a satirical take on the situation we’re in, and the new banner will be probably in place on Monday.”

A few other outlets too have made additions to the menu to compensate for the non-availability of alcohol.

‘Happy Brew’ in Koramangala has increased the number of mocktails on its menu from 6 to 20, while Boozy Griffin, in the same area, has increased it from 10 to 25. Harry’s, in front of Forum Mall, is planning to do the same in a week’s time.

Salman S H, a regular visitor to Pecos, showed his support for the pub by saying, “For me, Pecos is a place to mingle with like-minded people -- rock/metalheads -- away from all the disc jockey glamour. The place has an 80s’ touch to it, and the non-stop classic rock and cold beer combination make it more than just a pub. I’m planning to quit drinking, and spend my weekends at Pecos to show solidarity.”

Deserted hangouts in Koramangala

The CBD areas, especially MG Road and Church Street have garnered a lot of attention due to pubs on these roads going dry. However, another popular ‘adda’ of the city - the one near Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala 5th Block, has also suffered due to the ban order to a great extent. The area houses some of the most popular pubs in the city, which have now gone dry. Black Pearl, Purple Haze (over two decades old), Sherlock’s, House of Commons, Boozy Griffin, Gilly’s, Tilt, Sherlock’s and Happy Brew and a few more pubs operate within a half-kilometre radius. Presence of several eateries and restaurants apart from bars and pubs had made the area very popular, especially among the youth. But post-ban, the area witnessed less footfall this weekend.

Abert Tangling, bartender at Sherlock’s pub, said the pub was nearly empty on Saturday evening. Deepanshu Anand, a regular visitor to the area, said, “My friends and I would go there often as there are so many pubs in one place. Some of the most happening places in the city are those with high concentration of pubs.”