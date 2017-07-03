BENGALURU: YouTube serves many purposes apart from entertainment. One of them, it turns out is to teach how to steal a bike in as little time as possible. Four such ardent users of YouTube landed in jail after being caught stealing bikes.

The four had managed to steal one bike every week for six months.

The arrested are Prabhu (21), a resident of Vellore district Tamil Nadu, Arun Sai (21), Karthik N (18), both residents of Doddanagamangala and the other is a minor boy.

Police said prime accused Prabhu is an engineering graduate while Karthik is a B Com student and Arun Sai is studying second PUC.

The accused learnt about innovative and easy ways to steal bikes on YouTube. They took just a minute to cut the ignition wire and break the locks of the two-wheelers to steal them. They travelled on scooters in many areas during nights and identified high-end motorcycles parked outside houses and stole them. Prabhu would take the vehicles to his home town and sell them for cheap.

“Prabhu told the buyers that the vehicles belonged to his friends and had been seized by private financiers for defaulting on loans. He would also tell them that he would give the vehicle documents later. The bikes were sold for as low as `10,000,” police said. They used the money to tour many places including Mysuru, Puducherry and Kerala, they added.

Following frequent two-wheeler theft cases in Electronics City, HSR Layout, BTM Layout and on the city’s outskirts, a special team was formed under ACP Electronics City Surya Narayana Rao and they were successful in nabbing the gang.

The cache includes a Honda CBR, six Royal Enfields and 14 Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles. Police said they have recovered 28 stolen bikes, said to be worth about `30 lakh, from the gang.