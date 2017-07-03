BENGALURU: A young woman was sexually harassed when she was walking with her family inside the Kempegowda Metro station early this week. The perpetrator of the crime got off lightly with just a fine as the family was reluctant to file a police complaint. According to Metro sources, the incident occurred around 5.30 pm last Monday (June 26) in the concourse area (entry point where tickets are issued) of the station.

A source privy to the matter told Express, “The young lady along with her parents and grandfather were walking in the concourse area when a man walking behind her touched her inappropriately. She ignored it and continued walking.”

“He continued to follow the group and indulged in this kind of behaviour again. She then decided to tell her family members and they decided to complain to staff.”

While the family was explaining the incident to officials, the perpetrator slipped away to one of the platforms. Staff confirmed his identity with the family and escorted him to the office. “He was around 35 years and heavily drunk,” the source recalled.

Officials told the family that they could call cops from Upparpet police station if the family wanted to file an FIR or the miscreant could be fined at the station under the Metro Act for causing nuisance under the influence of alcohol. “The family was not prepared to file a case...”

The fine to be collected in the case of nuisance behaviour falls under ‘Petty Acts’ for which BMRCL presently charges `500. A steep revision has been effected jacking the fine to `5,000 but Metro is yet to receive orders to charge the new rate, a source said.