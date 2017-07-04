BENGALURU: In a move to ensure women’s safety, the Horticulture Department aims to install 100 more CCTV cameras and two more public toilets in Cubbon Park by September. The department has also pushed a request to the BWSSB to repair three out of five public toilets in the Park. This was announced at a recent meeting on women’s safety at the Park on Monday.

Women do not feel safe taking their morning and evenings walks in Cubbon Park, says S Umesh Kumar, President of Cubbon Park Walker’s Association. “Over a year ago, a case was reported where two security guards of the Park raped a woman,” he recalls.

“There are already five public toilets in the Park, but only two are in working condition,” says Deputy Director of Horticulture Department (Cubbon Park), Mahantesh Murgod. The work to repair the three toilets for women will start in 15 days, while two more will be installed in three months, assures Mahantesh.

“A letter requesting Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) to install 100 CCTV cameras has been sent out. They will start working on it in September,” adds Mahantesh. Vasantha Kavitha K.C Reddy, a member of the Cubbon Park Walkers Association and a civic leader says, “There should be CCTV cameras installed at the gates at least. Security guards including lady patrol constables should be on constant patrol duty in the Park if one wants to ensure women’s safety”.

Umesh believes that appointing more women security guards in the Park will help the cause. “While appointing men as guards, a thorough background check must be carried out,” he adds.“Cubbon Park is huge. If a woman in distress screams in a deserted corner, no one will be able to listen,” says Jyothi Prasad, civic leader, Bangalore Political Action Committee.

The environmentalist adds that the Park needs public booths for police. “Helplines and map of the Park must also be put up,” adds Jyothi. While Jyothi appreciates the Horticulture Department’s move to install cameras, she says that it is also necessary to maintain the equipment periodically to ensure its smooth functioning.

Nagalakshmi Bai, the chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women also expressed concern over the lack of security for women in the park. “I will be writing to the Horticulture and Agricultural marketing minister, S S Mallikarjun regarding this. I would also recommend the installation of high-quality CCTV cameras in the Park,” says Nagalakshmi Bai.

Lack of public toilets for women has also been blamed for the security scare. “We are pleading for exclusive women’s toilets. If women don’t have a toilet for themselves, they will be forced to go out in the open and that will raise a safety issue,” says Umesh.

Vasantha says that the Park must have toilets at least near the entrance. “Dustbins and drinking water facilities should also be installed to ensure a good experience at the Park,” she adds.