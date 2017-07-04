BENGALURU: A computer engineer's bid to sell his employer's data to a competitor company fell flat when the recipient discovered that the two firms are in fact partners, and the data sought to be sold was their own.

Shreesha Rao (23) has been arrested and is now cooling his heels in judicial custody.

The man is a computer-aided design and drafting (CADD) professional who designs radius maps for a company called New Generation.

Allegedly to make quick money, Shreesha Rao contacted another company, SBT Associates, offering to sell his employer's data.

After SBT Associates agreed, he sent the data as an attachment to his personal email, and forwarded it to the buyer. However, Shreesha did not know that SBT Associates was a vendor for his employer, and that the data in question was in fact sourced from it.

Having discovered this, the CEO of SBT Associates tipped off New Generation about the data leak.

The latter firm filed a complaint with the cyber crime police station in Bengaluru. Shreesha Rao as nabbed on Tuesday and a court put him in judicial custody.