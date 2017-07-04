BENGALURU: At the age of 17, Sankalp Mohan Sharma has represented the country at various climate change summit globally. As of today he is in South Korea, representing India at International Youth Fellowship. Last month, Sankalp initiated a fund raiser for `2 lakh to finance his trip to the United Nations Youth Assembly in New York scheduled to be held on August.



Born in Lucknow, Sankalp moved to Bengaluru in 2004 along with his family. When he first came to Bengaluru, he enjoyed ample electricity and water the city supplied. In a few years, he realised that load shedding became a weekly norm and water crisis was a major problem in the city.



Curious student

He used to puzzle his teachers with difficult questions in class, he claims. Sankalp joined the only two existing clubs at his school for environment. “I always wanted to be two steps ahead of everyone else,” Sankalp admits. “So that is how I got so much interested in extra-curriculum,” he adds.In class seven, he became actively interested in environment. When teachers were unable to satisfy his curiosity on why ozone depletion happened in a certain way, he started looking for answers beyond textbooks. “I started listening to TED talks and signed up for online climate reality projects that would send me a weekly updates on climate change,” he says. Sankalp started organising recycling workshops at school and a drive to clean the garbage after school parties.



Last year in August, Sankalp got his first big break when he attended a three-day training programme at Houston, Texas. The Climate Reality Project Training was a leadership programme and amidst scientists and professionals, Sankalp was the only 15-year-old. “At 15, I was able to do what 45-year-olds were doing. It is a big achievement,” says Sankalp.Environmental issues of various countries were discussed at the event and solutions were addressed. Sankalp talked about the implementation of successful solar panels in rural and urban India.



It was then that Sankalp met former US Vice President and Nobel Laureate Al Gore. “India’s youngest climate reality leader,” Al Gore said of him. After Sankalp’s return from the programme, he started conducting awareness programmes and presentation. As of today he has given over 100 presentations to schools, colleges, corporats and the army. “I think I can safely say that I have one friend in every country,” he reckons.



He has categorised his presentation in three parts. The first part is when he shows the audience the problems they face on climate change. The idea is to cause worry and “shake them up a bit”. The second part is when solutions are cited to cause a relief among the audience. The third part is when he talks about himself and his journey in a nutshell.Currently, Sankalp is in class 12 at Frank Anthony Public School. Despite of missing school because of presentations, summits and climate change programmes, he says he is still a good student and manages good grades.



Worried about water

Out of all the environmental related topics, Sankalp is mainly pursuing on water conservation because he fears that water may be the cause of third world war.Sankalp lead the Grand Water Conservation Walk in Bengaluru on March 20 where over 1500 people participated in the event including celebrities and government officials. “Last year I was made the Karnataka head for Walk for Water campaign,” says Sankalp. “The CEO himself flew from Hyderabad to meet me and we had over two-hour discussion on climate change. After which I was made the state head,” he adds.



In his first tenure as a state head, he managed to gather a mass crowd to take water pledge, which is a promise read out from the paper on water conservation. Celebrities including Leander Paes and Sunil Gavaskar participated. “At first I thought I would make this a youth driven project, but then again just because youth can make a difference does not mean we ignore the adults,”says Sankalp.

will you fund his flight?

As of now, Sankalp is in Seoul, South Korea working on sustainable projects for South-East Asia. He says his ultimate goal is to come back home and implement these international-exchange of ideas in his home country. He will start his projects from Bengaluru so that it can serve as a model to other cities and states.



After his August session in New York he will work for Benaluru lakes especially Bellandur. “By the time I will be 30-years-old I will ensure that the country would have met all the sustainable development goals of 2030,” he shares ardently.He started a crowdfund at Fueladream.com because he says people of India may contribute to represent the country at such campaigns through him. As of now Sankalp has raised about `92,000 and the target is `2 lakh. The fund raiser closes after nine days but he says that people can still talk to him about his climate change and water conservation initiatives.

Sankalp can be reached at sankalpmohans8@gmail.com.