BENGALURU: Commuters, particularly techies, in South Bengaluru using BMTC’s AC buses had a tough time on Monday after drivers and conductors attached to Kathriguppe depot went on a strike without any intimation. AC bus services to Electronic City, ITPL and the airport were affected from 6am to 2pm due to the strike in depot 13 (Kathriguppe) off Outer Ring Road. The protest was against the depot manager for alleged harassment and corruption in the depot. The protesters claimed that nearly 180 schedules were affected due to the strike.

“Five staffers were recently suspended for no reason. We want the BMTC management to take action against the harassment and also to withdraw all the foisted cases,” said V Manjunath, secretary, All India Trade Union Congress. The issue was resolved by Monday afternoon following assurances from BMTC senior officers that they will look into it.