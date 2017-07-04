BENGALURU: “After my engineering course, I explored the Industrial sites for a couple of years. Now students cannot waste years exploring,” says SriVenkatesh, who is a textile engineer in late thirties.

“I wanted to help students by letting them explore their fields before they graduate,” he adds.SriVenkatesh and his wife Radhika started the company in 2009 to solely cater to educational tours exclusively for students. The company called Together edu Tourism lets students explore careers and industries of their choice. The couple started off by taking up educational tours for colleges. Last year, they developed Sphere, an application that helps students explore industries.

BMRCL tour for civil engineers

“There is a huge gap between practicals and theory in academics,” says Venkatesh.Sri Venkatesh creates practical platforms for students by conducting tours. For example, civil engineering students visit BMRCL where they could explore the career opportunities available in metro construction, he explains.

The upcoming tour is for electrical and electronics students. The three-day tour includes a visit to Isro, Central Power and Research Institute (CPRI), and a walk to SP Road (electronic market).“The industry chosen will give the student a practical preview of what they would be required to do their jobs. In the market walk, knowledge is built on the student’s chosen subject,” says SriVenkatesh.

Tea trail learnings

The Sphere caters to 12 domains right from agriculture to engineering. Automobile tour to Chennai, food trail of Madurai, architectural tour of Bengaluru, tea trail of Munnar, management tours and biotechnology tours are other educational tourism facilities.

Every month they conduct four tours in different fields. Each tour has an intake of 25 to 50 students. One can access the tours by visiting their website or downloading their app Sphere. The electro tour will be

held from July 17 to 19 at Aura Inn Hotel.