BENGALURU: Carlton Towers has literally risen from ashes. It has been seven years since the fire tragedy at the Towers shook the city. Though the seven-storey commercial complex on Old Airport Road is now renovated and fully open for business, the horror that unfolded that day on February 23, 2010, still haunts many. A fire that broke out in the building killed nine people and injured at least 70.

When the fire broke out and a thick blanket of smoke engulfed the building, there was panic and chaos. While three people jumped to their deaths from the building, six others died due to burns and asphyxiation.

However, members of Carlton Towers Owners Association said on Monday that all the security measures are in place this time. Addressing the media, they announced the reopening of the Towers. Some business establishments began functioning last year. The members said they have received clearance from the Fire and Emergency Services Department. The chief electrical inspector to the department has permitted reconnection of the power supply and they also recently received their occupation certificate from BBMP.

Some of the measures taken include increasing the width of the main gate, placing fire fighting systems and better signages for the public. Of the 160 commercial units, most of them are full, they said.

However, even after all these years, there is no consolation for those who have lost their loved ones. “Carlton Towers may have been renovated but people must not forget about the nine lives that were lost for no fault of theirs,” said Uday Vijayan, father of 22-year-old Akhil who died in the accident.

Many of those who died or were severely injured were the sole breadwinners of their families. But the victims and their kin say they received little or no help from the government and the building owners.

“The state government gave little compensation to families of the victims. Now that the tower is back to normal, the association members did not even have the courtesy to compensate the victims’ families. There is no value for life,” Uday rued.

In fact, many people who were injured in the accident are still suffering. One of them is Maneesha Ramakrishnan. She almost lost her voice after inhaling the smoke in the building. She was in a coma for 72 hours and then on life support for at least two months. She still breathes with the help of a tube. Despite undergoing several surgeries, her voice is feeble. “It has been seven years. But whenever I think or see anything to do with Carlton Towers, fear grips me,” she said.

Maneesha even sought help from the building owners. “They were not ready to take any responsibility. My ICU bill came up to `25 lakh and the then chief minister B S Yeddyurappa’s government agreed to pay it. But the owners showed no courtesy. They did not even offer to help,” she said.

Another survivor is Stephen, a lift mechanic who had gone to the building that day for some maintenance work. But today, he does not talk anymore.

“My brother was a talkative man, but after the incident, he lost his voice,” said Stephen’s brother Velamani. “He has undergone nine operations. The state government and the company where he worked took care of his medical expenses. But the building owners did not bother to do anything. Fortunately, the firm where he works let him continue with his job. He does not work as a mechanic anymore but as a storekeeper,” he said.

Recalling the horror

February 23, 2010

It was a Tuesday and started like any other working day for hundreds of people working in the commercial establishments and software firms in Carlton Towers. However, everything changed around 4 pm when a fire broke out. Nine people died. Three jumped to their death in panic while six died of burns and asphyxiation. At least 70 people were injured, of whom 20 were critical. The fire began in a lift service cable on the second floor and spread through the duct to the other floors.