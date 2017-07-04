Adolfo Indacochea

Born and raised in Lima, Peru, this dancer combines traditional mambo with elements of jazz/modern, flamenco, and ballroom dances. He has performed and taught all around the world including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Peru, UK, Japan, Spain, France, Germany and Italy. Adolfo has performed with divas such as Amaryllis Cintron, Nancy Ortiz, Amanda Estilo, Duplessey Walker and Jessica Ortiz. He will be performing on July 7,8 and 9.

Alien Ramirez

The Cuban includes ballet, contemporary, jazz, modern, flamenco, Cuban folklore and, of course, all Latin styles and Afro-Cuban as well as gymnastics in her performance. In her career as a dancer, Alien has worked as a dancer for several television shows, video clips, TV commercials and as an assistant choreographer for the TV shows “So You Think You Can Dance” (2005 to 2008). She will be performing on July 7 and 8.

Johnny Vazquez

Salsa is more than just a hobby for Johnny. It’s a way of life. Born in Guadelajara, Mexico, Johnny started salsa dancing at the age of 14. He formed his dance group “Johnny Vazquez y su imperia azteca”. This L A style dancer has won several national and international competitions. He will be performing at the festival on July 7.

Pooja Gudwani Soni

The dancer from Delhi, has over 10 years of dancing experience. She is known for her styling and flair, and has attended many congresses. She is the co-owner of RAAS Dance studio in Delhi. She will be performing in the city on July 8.

Richard David Tholoor

This salsa dancer has won the first place in the world Latin Dance cup - qualifiers – Solo. He has his own school called the Richard David Tholoor Dance Project in Bengaluru. He partners up with the Salsa Princess - Sneha Kapoor for various shows. He will be performing on July 7 and 8.