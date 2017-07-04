BENGALURU: A day after a couple hanged their two children and then committed suicide in Bommasandraon Sunday, police said the man had left behind a suicide note. Jagadeesh (50) and his wife Kasthuri (45) first hanged their children, Vinod (15) and Prabhu (12), and then killed themselves.

DCP south-east Boralingaiah said, “In the death note, Jagadeesh had written the names of people to whom he had to repay the loans. We are yet to get the postmortem reports.”He also asked his relatives to sell the house and pay the amount to the people from whom he had taken loans.

