BENGALURU: A man accused of stabbing a 27-year-old air hostess on June 21, was arrested on Monday. The arrested is Rakesh (22), a resident of Cottonpet. He was hired by the woman’s former boyfriend. DCP (west) Anucheth said, “Rakesh was involved in an attempt to murder case reported in KP Agrahara previously. We are also investigating his involvement in past offences.”

Rakesh

Rakesh had attacked two policemen who had gone to arrest him in Cottonpet on Saturday. The injured personnel are Basaveshwaranagar ASI Thirumalaiah and Cottonpet police inspector Kumar.

Having got a tip-off on Saturday that Rakesh was near Binny Mills, Thirumalaiah and Kumar rushed to the area. After noticing them, Rakesh and his friend tried to escape. When they realised that the police had cordoned off the area, Rakesh attacked the duo with a dagger and escaped.

Earlier, police arrested Pramod (32), a resident of Bommanahalli who runs a clothing business, Kumar (27) and Suresh (35), residents of Bangi Colony, Cottonpet. Police said Pramod was in a relationship with the woman and they had parted ways about a year ago. Pramod wanted to get back at her and had paid Kumar to harass her. “About two days prior to the stabbing incident, Pramod paid `1.1 lakh to Kumar to threaten and intimidate the woman. Kumar, in turn, paid Rakesh `50,000 and told him to intimidate the woman,” police said.