BENGALURU: In a pressing indication of the need for quick expansion of Metro services, robust suburban railway network and more buses in the city, the number of vehicles registered in the city over the past year stands at an all-time high. Transport Department records show that as many as 38.23 lakh new vehicles were added to the city’s roads in the last 10 years. A total of 7.2 lakh new vehicles were registered in the city during 2016-17, the highest in the last 10 years. Despite demonetisation last November, purchase of vehicles continued to remain high. This means an average of 1,973 vehicles were registered in the city every day during 2016-2017.

This is a sharp spike compared to 5.53 lakh new vehicles in 2015-16, 5.09 lakh in 2014-15 and 4.58 lakh in 2013-14.Transport department officials said an additional 1.15 lakh vehicles were added in 2016-17 due to the transfer of Devanahalli office to the Bengaluru Urban Division. However, 6.05 lakh new vehicles were registered in the city alone during 2016-17.

“Rise in population, inadequate public transport, easy loan and EMI schemes are prompting people to buy vehicles,” said a transport department official. The city has a total of 69.31 lakh vehicles, including 48 lakh two-wheelers and 13.40 lakh cars, as on May this year. Experts say the alarming rise in the number of vehicles in the city over the past few years coupled with poor transport system have resulted in reduction in average speed, particularly during peak hours, and a spike in air pollution, accidents and stress.

“This underlines the need for strengthening the public transport system. BBMP is yet to come up with a parking policy and traffic police are not ready to facilitate priority lanes for BMTC buses. Heavy parking fee and a dedicated lane for BMTC buses will encourage more people to use public transport,” said the official. He says the increase in vehicles can lead to more congestion, pollution (sound and air) and parking woes. “BMTC should reduce its fares and double the number of buses to encourage more people to shift from private vehicles to public transport.”

Advait Jani, who works with the Institute for Transport Development and Policy (ITDP), said the government should come up with a cap on registration of new vehicles every year. “The government could also impose additional taxes on fuel and congestion pricing in Central Business District areas to discourage people from using private vehicles.” He said most cities in India don’t take such steps because of fear of losing revenue and lack of political will.

BMTC, which has only 6,167 buses, is struggling to cater to the huge demand. Stage carriage permit in the city is BMTC’s exclusive right and no other private operator is allowed to pick up or drop passengers. So app-based aggregators like Zipgo and Ola Shuttle are unable to operate in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Traffic Police say the width of roads and pavements has reduced as vehicles are parked illegally. Rise in number of vehicles is a cause for concern as they are a major contributor for pollution in Bengaluru.