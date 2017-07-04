BENGALURU: How far will you go to get that perfect selfie? Well, a few Bengalureans don’t even mind going under the knife to ensure their Instagram click pops like no one else’s.

Bowing to the pressure to look good online, people are becoming more conscious of putting up better pictures and selfies, says Dr. Erick A Mendonca, senior consultant, plastic surgery, Sakra World Hospital.“I do see a trend of increasing number of people opting for jawline surgeries. About three years ago, I used to get one case every two to three months. But now, I get one or two every month,” he adds.

Through this surgery, one can get rid of their inevitable double chin selfies and get a defined jawline to impress friends on digital platforms. People read on the internet and then consult a plastic surgeon to understand what surgeries they could go for. “Social media presence and the internet is increasing people’s awareness of plastic surgery. Some also do it to get better marriage proposals,” he adds.



Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and director of DNA skin clinic, says a lot of her patients come in for jawline surgeries. “There are two ways to get a defined jawline, one is surgical and the other is a non-surgical one,” says the doctor. The surgical procedure is mostly for anti-aging treatment and the non-surgical one is for plastic or orodental procedures, informs Priyanka.

Combo surgery

A jawline surgery can change your appearance drastically, says Dr. Sachin Chavre, plastic surgeon, Fortis Hospitals. “But many times, we need to scan the face and give the correct line of treatment. Some would benefit with a combination surgery of upper and lower jaw and some with a jaw and nose job,” he adds. People in the age group between 25 and 40 years mostly go for such procedures, says Dr. Derick. “There are a few men who opt for jawline surgeries, but it is common among women. They prefer narrow lower jaw.”

Dr. Priyanka adds, “A 25-year-old woman had a protruding lower jaw. She was very conscious of it and wanted a jaw reduction surgery. We counseled the patient and went ahead with the procedure.” People in their 50s and 60s also take up this surgery to get rid of the excess fat around their jawlines, say experts. Dr. Priyanka says a 55-year-old woman who came to her had a sagging jawline due to aging. “She wanted a defined jaw line, the kind she had in her younger days. So we did a combination of botox and fillers and gave her a contoured look.”

Dr. Priyanka has a 28-year-old patient who did not find her side profile appealing because of her small chin. “She wanted a chin enhancement. As she did not want to go under a knife, we did chin augmentation through fillers and she now has a perfect profile look. But she has to come back once in eight months to repeat the procedure.” Dr. Derick says that these procedures are not ideal. “We use injections for fillers. They are temporary. For permanent solutions, we do implantations or change the bone structures.”

How Much You Need to pay

Rs 60,000-Rs 1 lakh

Depending on the case. The implant for, say a prominent chin, can cost around Rs 1.5 lakh, says Dr Srikanth, consultant plastic surgeon, Manipal Hospitals.

IT professionals, aspiring models, and hospitality professionals mainly opt for these procedures. “More than people who lead a public life, it’s people who aspire to be in public life, that come for such surgeries,” Dr. Srikanth observes.

The surgery lasts for two to three hours and the patient is discharged from the hospital the same evening or the next day. “Then, they have to come only for follow-ups. First check up would be after three to four days followed by one a week later,” Dr. Derick from Sakra World Hospital adds.

Paid Rs 1 lakh for the perfect chin

Neha Kumar (name changed) in her 20s spent about `1 lakh for her chin implantation. “I had a slight breathing issue. But I was more concerned about my nose. It had a hump and looked crooked. It was fixed with rhinoplasty,” she says. She also went for a chin implant for better facial features. She adds, “I really like the way it has come out. The swellings haven’t gone completely yet. I am just waiting to see the final result. The doctor said it would take about two weeks.”

Risks and after care

Dr. Derick A Mendonca from Sakra World Hospital says the risks of the procedure are the same as that of other cosmetic surgeries such as infections and bleeding. “These procedures should be done by well qualified plastic surgeons trained in cosmetic surgery,” he adds. After consultation, the procedure is planned. “We do an anaesthesia related investigation by doing some basic tests such as blood test and ECG,” he says. Surgery is a permanent procedure, but people who do not prefer to go under the knife can go for other options. Care should be taken post-surgery. “The person should not do heavy exercises for two to three weeks. Post that, he can lead a normal life,” says Dr. Derick. But you can see

the final result after four to six weeks, adds Dr. Srikanth V from Manipal Hospitals.