BENGALURU: In order to encourage startups in Karnataka, the state government will come up with Elevate-2017, an initiative to help 100 new innovative startups. Minister for IT-BT Priyank Kharge launched a dedicated website on Tuesday where startups can pitch their ideas to get selected.

Launching the website - www.elevate.bengaluruite.biz - Kharge said the state government has a startup policy which aims to have 20,000 startups in the next five years. “It could be from any sector -- from agriculture to aerospace. As part of this, the government launched Elevate-2017, which aims to choose the best 100 startups and provide financial aid to them,” he said.

“Our department will provide help like access to mentors, developing networking opportunities, idea validation, incubation facilities, etc. Not all startups need funding help, so we also provide technical and business support,’’ he said.The minister added that the Department will hold open house meetings with interested and aspiring people at Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Hubballi along with Bengaluru. “Earlier, the focus was more on Bengaluru. For the first time, we are going to smaller cities to listen to startups.

This is an attempt to penetrate and encourage people in Tier-II cities. Officials will go to these places from August 5. On August 28, there will be a road show in Bengaluru,” he said.

Kharge added that people from all walks of life can pitch their ideas along with other details by logging into the website from Tuesday to July 18. “Our basic condition is the idea should be innovative and Karnataka-based,” he said. Priority will be given to women, he added.