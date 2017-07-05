BENGALURU: Over 250 children who are six years old and above living in two slums at HBR Layout near Kacharakanahalli lake are not enrolled in any school. This was revealed during a surprise visit by Karnataka State commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) on Tuesday.



KCPCR chairperson Kripa Alva has now decided to issue notices to officials concerned of the state education department seeking an explanation as to why no efforts were made to bring these children to the mainstream and asking them to make necessary arrangements to enrol the children in school.

The commission’s chairperson and members also visited a government school in the locality and directed school authorities to visit slums and enrol eligible kids to school.



The commission paid a visit to these two slums following a complaint filed with the commission along with a survey report.