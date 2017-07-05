KOZHIKODE: After being denied a room at a hotel in Bengaluru because they belonged to different religions, a Kerala couple has decided to approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) for action against the hotel.

Shafeek Subaida Hakkim and Divya D V are also planning to file a case after consulting an advocate.

"No one should be subjected to such treatment. We will be soon meeting an advocate to take legal action against the hotel," Shafeek, an online journalist, told New Indian Express.

The couple were in Benguluru for Divya’s interview at the National Law School. They wanted to rent a room in Olive Residency in Sudhama Nagar but the receptionist allegedly refused to let them have one as they were an inter-faith couple – he a Muslim and she Hindu.

"The receptionist was adamant he would not give us a room as it's not acceptable for a Hindu and a Muslim to stay together. Even though we showed proof that we were married, he refused to give us a room," Shafeek said. “It was harrowing.” The fracas left Divya frazzled ahead of her interview, which she went through in a rush. Later that evening, they caught a bus back to Kozhikode.

Divya is a PhD student at Ernakulam’s Government Law College.