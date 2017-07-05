Belagavi

Officials head back to their divisional offices

Both the Sales and Commercial Tax checkpoints at Koganolli village on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway have been shut since the midnight of July 1. All the staffers were instructed to report back to duty at their respective offices. On an average, both the departments would check about 5,000 goods carriers every day. However, the police, Forest and RTO checkposts will still screen vehicles.

Mangaluru

Checkpost may be razed for highway widening

The Commercial Tax checkposts at Kotekar Beeri and Mukka outside the city, which sported ‘stop’ signs for trucks now have signs saying ‘booth closed’. The officials posted there are awaiting reassignment. “We have no more work here. We are here for the next couple of days, just packing up a few things and getting ready to leave to a place of the next posting,” they said.

A commercial tax officer outside a

checkpost near Mangaluru



About 3,000 trucks each, coming from Gujarat, Mumbai, Panaji and north Karnataka, would pass through these two checkposts every day. The checkpost at Kotekar Beeri is likely to be razed down for widening of National Highway-66. However, the checkposts of the Forest and Road Transport departments will continue to function.



As a result of the closing down of checkpost, owners of small eateries have started relocating. Selvarajan, a petty shop owner at Mukka, said he used to sell not less than 2,000 cups of tea and 1,000 food packets every day. But now he has no business as the truckers move on.

Mysuru

Squads will now check contraband

Checking of vehicles at the three inter-state checkposts in Gundlupet, Punajanuru in Chamarajanagar district and Perambadi in Kodagu district has stopped with the implementation of GST on July 1. Over 30 staffers of the Commercial Tax Department at these checkposts are now getting the old files ready for handover. Earannavar, Joint Commissioner, Commercial Tax department, said said they have squads to check contraband and they will continue their operations.

Kalaburagi

Borders two states , but has no checkposts

Though Kalaburagi district borders Telangana and Maharashtra, there have been no commercial tax checkposts for some time now. Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Meera Pandit told Express that there were two checkposts — one on Aland Road and another on Humnabad Road. The checkpost on Aland Road was removed about three years ago and the one on Humnabad Road was removed a year back. SP Shashikumar said the police checkposts along the border will only look into instances of crimes.

Karwar

Officials still come to work here

The two checkposts of the Commercial Tax department in Uttara Kannada district have been closed from midnight of June 30 and the officials posted at Karwar and Joida taluks are awaiting orders for shifting of office equipment to their divisional office in Hubballi. Both these checkposts are on the Karnataka-Goa border. At the Majali checkpost (Karwar taluk), activities have been closed from June 30 midnight, but officials here have been coming to the office. The scene is similar at the Anmod post near Joida.

Koppal

No enforcement wing in the district

The district has six checkposts of different departments like Commercial Tax, forest and police departments. Commercial Tax Assistant Dommissioner (administration) Mallikarjun S Hanumasagar told Express on Tuesday that all their checkposts in the district have been closed.