BENGALURU: A couple from Kerala has alleged that they were denied a room in a hotel in Bengaluru as they belonged to two different religions — Hindu and Islam.Social activist Shafeeq Zubaida and his wife Divya D, who came to city on Tuesday morning, posted on Facebook how a hotel denied a room because he’s a Muslim and she a Hindu. Divya, a PhD student at Government Law College, Ernakulam, had to attend an interview at National Law School.

An auto driver took them to Olive Residency near Shanthi Nagar bus terminus to get refreshed. However, a receptionist, who asked their identity cards, reportedly denied a room claiming that they cannot provide a single room for a couple from two different religions.



“We had an argument with them after they repeatedly brought up religion as an excuse for not giving us a room,” said Shafeeq.Kalluraiah, a cashier in Olive Residency, said, “They didn’t have any luggage. Since there have been cases of couples booking rooms to commit suicide, we were apprehensive. Their ID cards had two different names. The denial of the room has nothing to do with religion.”