Tuesday’s redressal meet was organised nearly a year after the last one

BENGALURU: Nearly a year after BMTC conducted ‘Sarige Adalat’, the transport corporation conducted another grievance redressel meet for BMTC commuters on Tuesday. The redressal meet ‘Janaspandana’ was held at the Banashankari Traffic and Transit Management Centre to take feedback and complaints from commuters.



Commuters had been demanding BMTC to organise monthly grievance meetings but the corporation had failed to conduct such meetings for nearly a year.



With Anjum Parvez officially

taking charge as the managing director of BMTC on Wednesday, BMTC is working hard to improve its image. While many commuters who attended the meeting urged BMTC to conduct grievance meetings during weekends so more people could participate, BMTC officials assured they will conduct the monthly redressel meets and provide action reports of previous meetings.



Many commuters shared concerns like lack of of toilets, especially for women, at bus stands, unaffordable bus fare, inadequate feeder buses and poor timing. BMTC officials maintained that they will rectify all issues. Members of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), regular commuters and BMTC officials were present in the meeting.