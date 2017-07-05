BENGALURU: Four days after the highway liquor ban came into effect, the Supreme Court observation to allow States to denotify roads has given bar and pub owners a reason to cheer. However, they are still awaiting the final order of the Supreme Court, likely to be delivered on July 11.Following the ban, pub-dense areas such as Brigade Road, Church Street and others had witnessed reduced footfall. Hoping for the best from the Court observation, pub owners believe that it would be business as usual in these watering holes soon.



Speaking to Express, Ashish Kothare, Chapter Head, National Restaurant Association of India, stressed that Supreme Court has not delivered its final order regarding the issue.

“It is only an observation by the Court, suggesting that bars in national highways within cities can be denotified. The observation does not mean that bars and pubs which were shut down will open tomorrow,” he said.



Moreover, the State government did not have the right to denotify the stretch of highways in urban areas. This authority rests with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he added.

Chandra S, manager of Guzzlers Inn, said that they still had a liquor licence and were waiting for how things pan out in the coming days. To a question, he said that they were prepared to start serving liquor, if the legal jumble on the issue was settled. He added that they had renewed their excise license for the current year.



Another pub manager, who did not wish to be named, said that such contradictory orders create uncertainty among owners and employees.“We are happy that the Court has decided to soften its stance,” he added.Even though the establishments are hopeful that business will be back to normal soon, the notices stuck after ban came into force still continued to welcome customers at these outlets. “Following the Supreme Court order, beer and alcohol will not be served .....,” the notices read.

Union Cabinet to take a call on state’s request to denotify National Highways

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has informed the state government that its request for denotifying National Highway (NH) passing through the cities will be placed before the Union Cabinet. “The ministry officials informed us that apart from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states have come with a similar request and they will place the same before the Union cabinet, that will take the decision,” a senior officer from the Public Works Department (PWD) told Express. Officers from the PWD on Tuesday met senior officers from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the national capital and urged them to consider the state’s request to denotify 704.5km of NH in the state, including 77.64km in Bengaluru.

State to seek legal opinion

Bengaluru: State government ministers and officials who held a meeting at Chief Minister’s home office Krishna on Tuesday, decided to take legal opinion before taking a call on the issue. Bengaluru Development Minister K J George said that the State government cannot denotify national highways. “We are studying a notification issued by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in 2015. The notification says that National Highways with a bypass can be delinked from the NH network,” he said. The State will also wait for the Supreme Court hearing on the ban slated for next Monday.