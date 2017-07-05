BENGALURU: A 26-year-old bus driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually abusing a three-and-half-year-old girl in south east police division.Police sources said the incident took place on Monday evening. While the minor student was returning back from school, the driver allegedly touched her at inappropriate places. On returning home, the girl told her mother about the pain.

When her mother checked, she found rashes on the private parts. The kid was taken to the doctor who confirmed the girl was sexually abused. Police were alerted and they subsequently questioned school authorities on Tuesday morning. No evidence was found. But when the girl was asked to identify the accused, she pointed towards Ashutosh.



Based on the witness’ statement on behalf of the girl, the police arrested the driver and took him into custody for questioning.The school authorities had outsourced the transport facilities for the students and it is not known whether the outsourcing agency had done background check of the driver before hiring him. A case under POCSO Act has been registered and investigation is on.