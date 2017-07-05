BENGALURU: Bangalore University has postponed the reopening of degree classes for the fourth time and admission for postgraduation courses for the second time due to the delay in evaluation of answer scripts. The Registrar of the university on Tuesday issued two notifications regarding the same.

BU could not meet its earlier three deadlines - June 15, 28 and July 5 -- fixed for reopening of affiliated colleges.



Similarly, the last date to apply for PG courses was earlier fixed as July 5. This was not possible as evaluation of final year answer scripts of some undergraduate courses are still underway. A source said technical glitches in the scanning machine had delayed evaluation.On Tuesday, BU issued fresh notification modifying the calendar for undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCA, Bcom, BBA, BHM, BVA for the academic year 2017-18.

As per this, the date of commencement of first, third, fourth semester of undergraduate classes, including seventh semester of BHM course will be July 10. In another notification, the last date for submission of application for PG courses is mentioned as July 17, 2017 and July 21 with a with fine of `200. The provisional omnibus list will be announced on July 24 and final list on July 26.



Counselling for admission to PG courses in arts, commerce and education will be held on July 28, 29 and 31. For PG courses in science subjects, counselling will be held on August 1 and 2. The counselling for admission to supernumerary quota and second round counselling for remaining seats for all courses will be from August 3 to 5. First semester classes will commence on August 7. A BU professor said the varsity has notified the specific dates for reopening of classes and deadline for admission to PG courses. A uniform calendar of events will be followed by all varsities.