BENGALURU: A 20-year-old girl was stabbed in Bengaluru on Wednesday by a man who had been stalking her.

The victim identified as Manasa was an undergraduate student at a private college in the city.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Wednesday as she was heading home from the college. The accused, who came on a motorbike, accosted her and reportedly told her that she should love only him and nobody else.

When she ignored, the accused allegedly stabbed a knife onto her hand and fled.



Police said Manasa had been receiving calls from a land-line number for the four days preceding the incident. The caller repeatedly warned her not to get into any relationship with anyone other than him.

She did not take the calls seriously nor did she report it to the police.

The police have formed a special team to nab the accused, deputy commissioner of police, M N Anucheth said.