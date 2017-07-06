BENGALURU: A 14-year-old girl died of dengue shock syndrome at Vani Vilas Hospital in the city on Wednesday early morning. The victim is Padma.

Dr. Sarala Sabapathy, head of the hospital’s paediatrics department, said, “The child was admitted at2 amm on Saturday. At the time of admission, her blood pressure and pulse were low. We diagnosed her with dengue shock syndrome. She was given fluid resuscitation. She was also given bolus (to improve blood volume).”

“She was given volume expanders for the second time. Later, she was given dopamine and adrenaline and put on ionotropic support. She had decreased platelet count. Blood type B was transfused but there was fluid leak in her lungs and she developed acute respiratory distress. She was put on a ventilator. She died at 1.30am on Wednesday,” Sabapathy said.

Dr B G Prakash Kumar, deputy director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Karnataka, said, “Dengue death will be confirmed only after the death audit by a technical team.” Last year, there were eight dengue deaths in the state, according to the Health Department.

In the wake of the increasing number of dengue cases being reported from different parts of Karnataka, the director of Health and Family Welfare has directed all the staffers at district, taluk and primary health centre levels to attend work on Saturday and Sunday.