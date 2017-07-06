BENGALURU: A home-alone woman was robbed of her gold ornaments by two people in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place at 2.30pm in Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar.

They said Kavitha (50) was alone at home when she opened her door on hearing a knock. She saw a woman, with a child, who requested her to hire her as a domestic help. When Kavitha said she did not need any help, the woman asked for some food.

Kavitha then asked the woman to sit inside the house. This is when there was another knock. This time it was a man, who asked Kavitha if her son was home. She said Anil had gone to work and shut the door. While Kavitha was in the kitchen, the woman opened the door for the man and the duo tied Kavitha up and fled with her gold and silver ornaments. Basaveshwaranagar police, have arrested three — Hemavathi, Vinay and Sai Kiran — in this connection.