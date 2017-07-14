The magic with greens at travelling sushi fest

Suman Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inspired by the local dishes of various regions across the world, Shizusan - the Southeast Asian Shophouse & Bar has introduced a menu for all the sushi lovers. The Travelling Sushi Festival which commenced on July 11 has eight special maki rolls with equal vegetarian and non-vegetarian options created by Chef Paul Kinny.

All the sushi on the menu had something different to offer. Here is my take on what’s good, bad and ugly at the festival.

What is Good?

CHIANG MAI URAMAKI

From the streets of Thailand, this one is a stunner. The avocado along with sriracha mayo and bird’s eye chillies plays along brilliantly to balance the texture of the overall dish. Not to forget the crunchy asparagus that lifts this sushi to another level.

TUTTO FUNGHI URAMAKI

Another wonderful vegetarian sushi, this time it’s all the way from Italy. With a dream combination of wild mushrooms, shimeji tempura, kewpie and snow peas, this one is sure to sway the meat and seafood lovers. The clever use of chive blossoms not only gives an added dimension to the dish, it packs the flavour punch and beautifully bonds with other elements in the dish. This only reaffirms that there is so much magic you can do with greens.

SRI LANKAN ROLL

This one is the most eye-pleasing sushi on the menu, one look at it and you would want to gulp it. By the looks, it can make even vegetarians go week on their knees. It has everything that makes it a great sushi. The powerful combination of spicy crabmeat, coconut cream and sambal gives the unmatchable flavour. The beetroot rice gives the beautiful pink colour and texture whereas the yam crisps bring in the crunch.

PEKING DUCK MAKI

The main element of Peking Duck Maki from Beijing, China is the smoked duck. Hoisin, sweet-chilli glaze, cucumber, crunchy wonton strips and scallions beautifully compliments the smocked duck. This is undoubtedly, one of the best sushis I have had in a long time.

What is Bad?

There wasn’t anything particularly bad but the Norwegian Salmon Maki didn’t match up to the tastes of the other sushis. The Philadelphia cheese and cranberries don’t really pack the punch, it disrupts the flavour of smoke salmon.

Price: Rs 565 (Veg) Rs 665 (Non-Veg)

Rating: 4.5/5

The festival is on till July 18