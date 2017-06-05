Home Cities Bengaluru

Overbridges, subways at Bengaluru Metro stations not ready yet

Namma Metro’s Phase 1 is set to be ready for public use this month and footfalls are expected to increase manifold. However, commuter necessities like foot overbridges and subways are yet to be built

A foot overbridge connecting City Railway Station and the Metro station. It was constructed with BMRCL funding and support from Railways | Pushkar V

By Sangeeta Bora
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro’s entire Phase 1 is set to be ready for public use this month and footfalls are expected to increase manifold. However, commuter necessities like foot overbridges and subways are yet to be built. A foot overbridge connecting Yeshwanthpur railway station and Metro station has been stalled due to funding issues.

Subways to be built by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at Jalahalli, Dasarahalli and Nagasandra to help commuters to cross the busy Tumkuru Road is also pending.

The construction of foot overbridge connecting City Railway Station with the Metro station seems to be moving forward with the BMRCL funding it with support from Railways.

However, the foot overbridge at Yeshwanthpur has been stuck with BMRCL and Railways disagreeing on funding of the project, revenue sharing and land.

A Metro official said, “We have submitted the design of the project but Railways have been sitting on it for some time now. BMRCL is ready to fund the entire project but Railways have to cooperate with other things like permissions.”

As far as subways in Jalahalli, Dasarahalli and Nagasandra are concerned, a BMRCL source said, “Tenders were passed in the past, but there is issue with the land acquisition. This is an NHAI road and so we need to come with a different design.”

