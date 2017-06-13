Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramaiah college student says gang tried to abduct him  

A 35-year-old medical student has filed a complaint stating that a gang of unknown people tried to kidnap him in Sadashivanagar.

Published: 13th June 2017 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2017 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old medical student has filed a complaint stating that a gang of unknown people tried to kidnap him in Sadashivanagar. Police said the complainant is Sanjeev, a native of Kurnool and a medical student with MS Ramaiah Medical College. He lives with his wife in a rented house in Sanjaynagar. 


According to the police, Sanjeev had poor attendance in college this year and was denied hall ticket to write exams. Some two to three months ago, he received a call from one Sanjay who assured him that he would make sure Sanjeev gets to write the exams. On June 8, Sanjeev again received a call from Sanjay. This time, he asked Sanjeev to come near Gowri Apartment on BEL Road around 8pm. Sanjeev was asked to board a car where a driver would be waiting for him.


Sanjeev did as he was told and the driver started the car. They reached near Gurugunte Palya, when the driver got down to urinate. This is when some four to five people entered the car, covered Sanjeev’s face and tried to abduct him.

Sanjeev, however, managed to escape, police said. He then filed a complaint with Sadashivanagar police. A police source said, “There are a few unanswered questions. We have formed a team and are questioning Sanjeev to get more details. We suspect the involvement of his classmates or friends. However, Sanjeev has named only one Sanjay and the rest were unknown to him.”

