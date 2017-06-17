Cabbie attacks man, misbehaves with his wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old woman hailing from Andhra Pradesh has filed a case against a cab driver, alleging that he tried to misbehave with her after throwing her husband out of the vehicle. The incident took place in Banasawadi.

Early on June 6, she was going to Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh along with her husband, who works as a watchman in an apartment, and their seven-year-old son. As they were waiting at Banasawadi bus stop to go to KR Puram to catch a bus, the cab driver who works in a private company, offered to drop the family.

But when he started taking a wrong route near Tin Factory, the woman raised doubt and questioned the driver. The driver slowed down the car, threw her husband out on road and sped away.

Her husband sustained injuries in the incident. The woman started screaming for help from the moving vehicle, when the accused took out a knife and threatened to kill her. While passing near a military compound, she raised an alarm and military personnel rushed to her help. In a bid to escape, the driver rammed the car into footpath and ran away, leaving the vehicle on the spot.

She subsequently went back to the spot where her husband was thrown out of the vehicle and rushed him to a private hospital. After he recovered, she filed a complaint with Banaswadi police on June 11.

Police have gathered information about the car owner Harish and the driver has been identified as Madhukaran. Preliminary investigations revealed that Madhukaran worked as Home Guard at Hennur police station four years ago.

“The driver, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, is still at large. It was not clearly mentioned in the complaint whether the driver tried to sexually assault her,” said a police officer.