BENGALURU: A 31-year-old software engineer, who was said to be inebriated, fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his residential building at Mathikere in Yeshwanthpur on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Vidyashankar Mishra, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and used to work at ITPL in Whitefield. He was staying with his elder brother, a cab driver.

Vidyashankar

Vidyashankar’s brother Vidhyabhushan told the police that they had been drinking liquor till late night. At 1.30 am, they sat for dinner, but midway through, Vidyashankar went to the balcony.



Vidhyabhushan said he finished his dinner and went to sleep. At 4.30 am, he woke up and couldn’t find his brother. He then started searching around the building and found his brother lying in a pool of blood on the ground and alerted the neighbours, police said. Vidyashankar was not married.

Police suspect that Vidyashankar may have lost balance and fallen, hitting electrical wires. There were electric burn injuries on Vidyashankar’s stomach. As the parapet of the balcony was not of adequate height, police have booked the building owner Chinnappa for negligence. BESCOM is not at fault here as the electric wire was at the requisite distance from the building, police said.