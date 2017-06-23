BENGALURU: Hennur police on Thursday arrested four Bangladeshis on charges of murder and running a brothel on the outskirts of the city. The four men had obtained Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and PAN cards with the help of a local.

The arrested are Obimulla (26), Moin Khan (26), Rakimulla (33) and Mohammed Kislu (35). A senior police officer said the beat police nabbed the four as they were moving suspiciously.During questioning, they revealed that they came here four years ago. Later, they shifted to Nelamangala and started bringing women from Bangladesh to run a brothel. In July 2016, they strangled one of their associates over a financial dispute and one was arrested. These four were absconding, the officer added.