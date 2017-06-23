BENGALURU: Bengalureans are donating generously to the needy this festive season in addition to administering judiciously use of water resources.

Giving an example, MS Sufiyan, who runs a males PG on Queen’s Road says that in one particular mosque, 2,000 litre of water would be pumped from a tank twice a day, but after they started this campaign, water is being pumped only once a day.

He adds that after seeing this initiative in Shivajinagar, some members of mosques from Banashankari and Basavangudi have taken posters from Sufiyan to conserve water in those areas too.

Apart from this, some have been providing ration kits to the poor for the last ten years. Isthiyak Ahmed, corporator, Shivajinanagr, says, “When fasting starts, we hand out one month's rations to the poor in the locality. I have been doing this for the last ten years”.

Throughout the year, Ahmed’s friends and others donate to this cause. “This year, we collected about `25 lakh. Before the Eid night, we hand out the last kit, ensuring that people don’t face any problems while fasting.”

“We give 2,300 families rations for the whole month. We give 25kgs of rice, 10 kgs of wheat, five litre of oil, and more,” says Lokesh Loka, who has also been involved in this campaign in Shivajanagar.

The evening before Eid, the group gives rations for making biryani and sweets, too, he informs.