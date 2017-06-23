BENGALURU: The authorities of Brigade School at JP Nagar held a meeting with parents of children who were admitted to the school under the Right to Education (RTE) quota. After the meeting, the parents said the authorities have assured them there is no discrimination against their kids.

On Wednesday, these parents held a protest outside the school, alleging that the school had created a separate section for RTE children in each class and that these students were being taught by ayahs, unlike the children who were paying a fee. They also said their children were made to sit on the floor during classes.

The school authorities arranged a meeting with the school management and 50 parents on Thursday morning.

A parent said, “In the meeting we said our kids were made to sit on the floor. To this the management said they will make seating arrangements for all the children in a few days.”

The school, however, denied any discrimination. A representative of the school said, “It is not that we have discriminated the kids admitted under the RTE quota. We were conducting remedial classes for those kids as it would be difficult for them to cope up with CBSE syllabus. Even non-RTE kids were there in the remedial classes. We will now stop remedial classes.”

The issue reached Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, who filed a suo motu case and issued a notice to the school.