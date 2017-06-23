Construction of canteens and kitchens are in full swing. With pre-fabricated walls and roofs, it takes just two days to set up a canteen or a kitchen | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

BENGALURU: WITH the August 15 launch date for the ambitious ‘Indira Canteen’ inching closer, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started construction work of canteens and kitchens.

Modelled on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s ‘Amma Canteen’, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the setting up of Indira Canteens in each ward of the city and 27 kitchens. The CM also allotted `100 crore in the state budget for the purpose.

Targeting the urban poor and also with an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls, the state government, through this programme, plans to serve breakfast at `5, and lunch and dinner at `10.

Mayor G Padmavati said they are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that everything is ready by the launch date. “It will be launched by the Chief Minister on Independence Day. The Chief Minister is personally taking an interest in the project,” she said.

According to Executive Engineer Nandish, who is looking after the project, they have marked 40X40 sqft for canteens in each of the 198 wards and 60X40 sqft in each Assembly constituency.

“We have started getting pre-fabricated walls and roofs from a manufacturing unit at Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu. We need just two days to set up one canteen or kitchen.

We need 35 to 40 days to set up all the canteens and kitchens. These are strong enough to last at least 100 years,” he said.

On the menu, Nandish said they have called for tenders and the bidder will be finalised by July 6. “Each bidder will have to handle five Assembly constituencies. This means each bidder can manage 30 to 40 wards,” he said.