BENGALURU: The Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University is likely to receive its affiliation after almost two years. In the year 2015-16, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had withdrawn the affiliation citing that the varsity had violated the guidelines while offering distance education courses.

In a meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday, UGC asked KSOU officials to apply again for renewal of recognition for 2017-18.

KSOU sources told Express, “We have been asked to apply afresh to get recognition for 2017-18 admissions. We will do the process once we get an official communication from UGC.”

In the last two years, the varsity had made many requests to UGC to get affiliation, but all were turned down. Following the de-recognition, KSOU did not admit admit students for 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.