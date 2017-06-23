BENGALURU: Bringing the flavours of Goa to Bengaluru is chef Prema from The Lalit Ashok in Goa, who is in the city as part of the United Flavours of The Lalit series. This Goan spread focussed on traditional Goan recipes and ingredients, with a heavy dose of coconut and kokum.

We started with the meal with the Canja de Galinha, a traditional Goan chicken soup, which tasted like warm chicken broth.

Next came the Prawn Balchao on crisp Goan pao. The Balchao was tangy and strong in flavour, and the pao cut through that intensity perfectly. While the Fish Cutlets were delicious, the Mixed Veg Chops can be given a miss. The Rawa Fried Babycorn was disappointing, as the pieces were limp and lacked that crispiness one expects to find in rawa fried anything. We were also served an extremely refreshing beverage of tender coconut water infused with honey.

The main course dishes are a meat lover's dream. The Goan fish curry paired with Goan red rice was our favourite – rich, creamy, coconut-y and the fish was very fresh.

We also loved the Beef Asado (strips of beef cooked to perfection, with strong pepper, onion, garlic and soya flavours) and Chicken Vindaloo (tangy, sweet and spicy chicken curry with a heavy dose of vinegar), as both were strong in flavour and instantly took us back to those little Goan restaurants by the sea.

For dessert, we were served Bebinca and Houle, prepared with jaggery, coconut and jackfruit leaves.

While the Bebinca was warm and comforting, the Houle perhaps is an acquired taste, as the texture of the outer coating is rubbery and sticky. All in all, if you're a meat lover, this food fest is perfect for you.

The fest is on till June 25.

Cost for two: Rs 1,645.