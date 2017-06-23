BENGALURU: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India announced the opening of pre-bookings for its made in India Jeep® Compass in Bengaluru. To pre-book the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), interested customers can either log in to the company’s official website www.jeep-india.com or visit the nearest FCA or jeep-exclusive showroom and place a pre-booking amount of `50,000.

Interested customers can also reach out to KHT prime located at #5, Opp Gangarams, 100 Feet Rd, ISRO Colony, Domlur, Bengaluru, Karnataka to pre-book their Jeep® Compass. The Jeep® Compass is being offered with two powertrain options – the 160+ HP, 250 Nm multi-air petrol and the 170+ HP, 350 Nm, diesel. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission (petrol and diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (petrol). Both these engines will be scalable to BS VI regulatory requirements in India.

The Jeep® Compass 4x4 will be equipped with jeep active drive and selec-terrain traction management system. The SUV will come with a Driveline Disconnect Technology (DDT). True to its name, DDT disconnects the drive that goes to the rear wheels automatically when not required. This helps in fuel saving and assists safer driving. The vehicle will offer the Electric Parking Brake (EPB) across the range. The EPB comes in four modes. It will be the only SUV in this size and classification that will offer this safety and security feature across the range.