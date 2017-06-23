BENGALURU: Despite clear directions for affiliated schools from Central Board for Secondary Education and from the state government to not indulge in commercial activities, some schools in city are insisting parents buy textbooks from a particular outlet.

A complaint has been registered at Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights against six schools saying that they are asking parents to buy textbooks from a shop in Kumbalagodu.

The commission has issued summons to the principals of the six schools and also to the CEO and proprietor of Easyshopee and directed them to appear before it on June 24.

“Though we have paid for textbooks two months in advance, we did not receive them on time.

The school authorities are now asking us to buy books from the vendor located on Mysore Road,” said a parent, whose child studies at Bishop Cotton Girls High School on St Marks Road.

“We have paid for the textbooks. But now they are asking us to go to the vendor for textbooks. When we approached the vendor, we realised it was a problem faced by hundreds of students,” said another parent.

As per the commission, the six schools which have been issued summons are — United International School, Chikkagubbi village, St Joseph’s Boys High School, Museum Road, Bishop Cotton Girls High School, St Marks Road, Bishop Cotton Boys High School, Residency Road, Sri Vani Education High School, St John’s High School, Cleveland Town. The copies of the summons are with Express.

The CEO and proprietor of Easyshopee from where schools insisted that parents buy textbooks too received summons.

An official of the commission told Express, “Action will be decided after the hearing.”