BENGALURU: Two youths were thrashed by seven people for urinating in public at Venkateshwara Layout. The incident occurred on June 15 night, but came to light on Thursday.



Police said Sumith Rajamani (21) and his friend M Kumar (22) stopped to urinate by the roadside in Sadashivanagar. This is when seven people abused and thrashed them brutally.

“They started hitting us with sticks, iron rods and bricks. Sumith suffered a massive cut on his head and was unconscious,” the complainant stated. Police said four of the attackers are Muniraju, Kiran, Krishna and Soma. All the accused are absconding.