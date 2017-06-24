BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been finally chosen for the Smart City project, making it the seventh city in Karnataka to make it to the list. The city is expected to get `1,000 crore in the next five years, including `500 crore from the state government under the project. In its presentation, the government had pitched to develop the core areas of the city, including its heritage structures.

“We had given a presentation seeking projects worth `1,700 crore to improve old Bengaluru. The major places in core Bengaluru that are expected to witness a makeover include KR Market (City market), Russell Market, Cubbon Park, Ulsoor and Sankey tank, KC General hospital, and TenderSURE roads along with a slum in Gandhinagar,” said Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department.

Bengaluru wasn’t considered in the first round when the project was announced in 2015. After it missed the bus last year too, the department prepared well, doing a survey and communicating with the public before giving the presentation, a senior official said.

With 30 cities listed this time, the total count of smart cities is now 90. Only 10 more cities from across the nation will get a chance in the next round. Karnataka had presented a list of 11 cities for inclusion in the project, of which Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Tumakuru have

made it.

WHAT’S IN THE PLAN